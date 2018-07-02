Arsenal Reportedly Tell 22-Year-Old Free Agent to Drop Hefty Wage Demands

Arsenal have asked former Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer to lower his wage demands in order to seal a move to the Emirates, according to reports.

Meyer became a free agent after his contract expired on July 1, sparking interest from top European clubs. The Gunners are among the five clubs interested in signing Meyer and German outlet Bild (via Daily Star) report that he wants more than £4m-a-year in wages before he commits to a new club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

New manager Unai Emery is unwilling to match his wage demands and it seems other clubs have the same opinion on the 22-year-old. Bild reports that Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce have all been put off by the German’s substantial wage demands.

Meyer could not reach an agreement on a new contract with Schalke amid claims that he felt he was being bullied by sporting director Christian Heidel.

“It’s all about this. Lately, it just feels like bullying to me,” Meyer said.

After Meyer’s accusations, the German club responded by suspending the player and excluding him from being involved with the first-team. The souring relations between the two parties meant that an agreement to a new deal could not be reached, leaving the talented youngster as a free agent.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“We are upset more by his accusations of bullying, which we strongly deny, than his untrue allegations,” Heidel said.

“Schalke 04 have always behaved correctly to Max Meyer.”