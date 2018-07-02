Galatasaray Chasing Leicester World Cup Star With Attacker '50%' Likely to Make Transfer

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Turkish champions Galatasaray have revamped their interest in Leicester City winger Ahmed Musa.

The Nigerian attacker has just returned from Russia after impressive displays at the World Cup, scoring a brace against Iceland during his second group game.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

Istanbul-based outfit Galatasaray have Champions League football to offer Musa after they secured an unprecedented 21st Turkish Super Lig title, and have tabled a loan deal with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Russian outfit CSKA Moscow and scored six goals in ten appearances for Kraso-Sinie and helped guide them to second place in the Russian Premier League.

Turkish Football reported that ‘Sari-Kirmiziliar’ are showing signs of concern that Leicester may decide to keep Musa after his noteworthy performances in Russia and his agent William D’avila recently confirmed the rumours that Musa was in talks with Galatasaray.

“We are in talks with Galatasaray, they have made an offer and want Ahmed,” he told Turkish media.

“The transfer is a possibility, Galatasaray are a big club and will compete in the Champions League next season.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

“Musa has offers from other clubs but he’s keen on playing for Galatasaray. We are currently working on a loan deal with an option to buy. He’ll make a decision soon. I think we can say there’s a 50% chance of Musa joining the club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)