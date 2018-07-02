Stoke Fans Delighted as Star Defender Hints Future Remains With Championship Potters

Despite being relegated from the Premier League, Stoke fans remain in a buoyant mood after defender Moritz Bauer hinted he is set to stay at the bet365 Stadium.





Speaking to the club's official website, Bauer said he would be happy to stay at Stoke despite interest from numerous sides around Europe.

💬 “For me, I think I would like to be a player who helps Stoke City back to the Premier League, because we all know that this is a Premier League Club.”



Bauer reiterated that he felt at home at the club and certainly implied he wouldn’t be going anywhere whilst the summer’s transfer window remained in full flow.





He said: “As I said last season, everything is possible and I really do feel at home here, especially with this beautiful weather.





“I am an ambitious player, a curious player and I like to challenge myself and sometimes players like to try and win the Champions League or the World Cup.

Discussing a number of topics such as the statement that Welshman Joe Allen’s new contract was for the club and all the speculation about other players' futures, the 26-year-old also went on to praise new manager Gary Rowett and the impact he's made since arriving at the club.

“The whole team has a really good spirit in the dressing room, the new coach and his staff have made an absolutely fantastic impression, so I am really looking forward to this challenge,” he added.

“I have had a good summer, I played a few games for the national team, I had time to relax also, and now I am back to work, doing what I love and feel in a very good place.”

The Austria international joined the Potteries from Rubin Kazan in the January transfer window and despite their on-pitch failings and the disappointment around the club, Bauer was a small highlight as he endeared himself to the fanbase.





Fans on social media were delighted to see the right-back commit his future with Stoke City.

Best signing we've had in years. Genuinely here because he wants to be 🔴⚪⚽️ — Kirk Stubbs (@kirk_stubbs) June 29, 2018