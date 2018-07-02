After being down 2-0 in the second half against Japan, Belgium climbed all the way back to win 3-2 on Nacer Chadli's last-gasp goal, advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.

Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini scored on headers to bring Belgium back from its two-goal deficit, with Japan seemingly in control until the favored Belgians struck back. Just when it appeared the match would head to extra time, Belgium struck at the death. Off a Japan corner kick, Thibaut Courtois rolled it out to Kevin De Bruyne, and the break was on.

De Bruyne sprayed it wide for Thomas Meunier, whose cross was dummied by Romelu Lukaku into the path of Chadli, who beat Eiji Kawashima from close range for the winner.

#MundialTelemundo @NChadli le da la vuelta al marcador y pone a #BEL en cuartos de final. pic.twitter.com/2XWtpYJP5Q — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 2, 2018

Instead of a shocking elimination, Belgium is through to the quarterfinals, where it will face Brazil on Friday.