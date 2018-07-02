WATCH: Chadli Goal In 94th Minute Caps Belgium Comeback vs. Japan

Nacer Chadli's goal in the 94th minute gave Belgium a sensational 3-2 win over Japan in the World Cup round of 16.

By Nihal Kolur
July 02, 2018

After being down 2-0 in the second half against Japan, Belgium climbed all the way back to win 3-2 on Nacer Chadli's last-gasp goal, advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.

Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini scored on headers to bring Belgium back from its two-goal deficit, with Japan seemingly in control until the favored Belgians struck back. Just when it appeared the match would head to extra time, Belgium struck at the death. Off a Japan corner kick, Thibaut Courtois rolled it out to Kevin De Bruyne, and the break was on. 

De Bruyne sprayed it wide for Thomas Meunier, whose cross was dummied by Romelu Lukaku into the path of Chadli, who beat Eiji Kawashima from close range for the winner.

Instead of a shocking elimination, Belgium is through to the quarterfinals, where it will face Brazil on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)