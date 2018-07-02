World Cup Winner Explains Why Fred Won't Be a Man Utd Flop Like Kleberson & Anderson

2002 World Cup winner Gilberto Silva has tipped Manchester United new boy Fred for success at Old Trafford, explaining that existing experience in Europe and his desire to adapt to English football will see him avoid becoming a flop like fellow countrymen Kleberson and Anderson.

Silva, who is arguably one of the Premier League's best ever Brazilian imports after six successful years with Arsenal, revealed that Fred is already committed to learning English instead of living through a translator. That alone will be a huge step towards helping him settle.

"When Kleberson went to United, I think he was too shy and introverted to play for such a big club, and he struggled with injuries," Gilberto is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"With Anderson, it was quite sad for me that he couldn't adapt and stay longer."

The retired midfielder added: "If you find it difficult to adapt, you have to work at it, because there are always challenges wherever you go. But with the experience he already has of playing abroad, five years in Ukraine and playing in the Champions League, Fred has an advantage.

"When we went to Manchester to complete the move, he asked the club to have a teacher, not a translator. This is a good sign, not to have a translator on a daily basis, which is the easy option.

"He's eager to learn the language, the culture, the way the club is - everything. I don't see any problem with him adapting to playing in England and being a success at United."

United fans are hopeful that Fred's arrival will solve Jose Mourinho's midfield conundrum by allowing Paul Pogba a freer role to try and influence games, and Gilberto believes similar.

"I think the combination with Fred can really help Pogba. With Fred, Pogba can be more free to go forward and help the guys up front, as he likes to do," he explained.

"[Fred] has a lot of qualities, particularly in coordinating the game, like a tough playmaker. He's a real box-to-box midfielder and his final pass is really good.

"If he has the chance to go forward and find somebody in space, he can do it. He's a very focused person and I've been really impressed by his mentality."

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Fred recently suggested that signing for United has realised a childhood dream.