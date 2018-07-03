adidas Launch New Predator Accelator Electricity Inspired By Original 1999 Boots

adidas have launched their Predator Accelerator Electricity boots, inspired by the iconic Predator design from 1999 and worn by legends such as David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane.

Both players, who wore the original Predator Accelerators during some defining moments of their careers, appear alongside the latest edition.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The new 'Electricity' colourway is described by adidas as 'electric yellow, with the iconic fold-over tongue in red with the three stripes overlapping the boot in classic black'.

Only 999 pairs were originally created when the Accelerator was launched, with 1,999 pairs of the new Accelerator Electricity now made as another nod to the past.

Versions of the boots will be available in both a 'Stadium' and 'Street' style and can be purchased from adidas stores and adidas.com from 3rd July.

Last week, adidas launched the Telstar Mechta match ball that is currently being used in the ongoing FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

The updated design has added flashes of red to the match ball that was originally being used during the group games for extra intensity now that the stakes have been raised.

Image by Jamie Spencer

The knockout rounds have already seen some incredible games, with France beating Argentina 4-3 at the weekend and Belgium pulling off a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 against Japan.