Crystal Palace Set to Revive Interest in Fenerbahce Midfield Utility Man Ozan Tufan

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has identified Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan as a key transfer target. The London club are expected to send representatives to Istanbul in the coming week in the hopes of hammering out a deal for the 23-year-old.

According to Fotomac, Palace were chasing Tufan in the last transfer window with a potential deadline day deal falling through. Hodgson has continued to keep tabs on the Turkish international since then and was impressed with his performances last season in the Super Lig.

Tufan operates mainly as a holding midfield player but can also play as a right-back or on the right wing. His adaptability makes him an ideal candidate for Palace, who are looking for a midfield man but may also require cover out wide with both Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend linked with summer exits.

Tufan has six goals in 56 appearances for Fenerbahce since breaking into their first team in 2015 and could be available for as little as £2.5m. Palace face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals Fulham as well as recently relegated West Brom.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Eagles are thought to have leapt ahead of their competition with some reports even suggesting they have already lodged an initial bid for their man. Tufan is reportedly happy in Istanbul and currently harbours no ambitions to make a switch to the Premier League.

Fenerbahce may be forced to sell players this summer though to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, so his current club could play a part in convincing Tufan to make the switch to Selhurst Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)