Dusan Tadic Signs Four Year Deal With Ajax Following Official Unveiling After Move From Southampton

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Ajax have formally unveiled former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic. The playmaker has made the move to Amsterdam after four seasons on the south coast of England, and has signed a deal in the Netherlands that will keep him with the Dutch giants until 2022.

The arrival of Mohamed Elyounoussi at St Mary's all but confirmed Tadic's departure. A reported fee of around €11.4m for the Serbian looks to be a smart piece of business by the Premier League club, with Tadic having failed to hit the heights once seen of him for a couple of seasons now.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Confirmed on Ajax's official website, the club stated that Tadic has completed his move after a fee was agreed between the two sides last week.

Saints had already announced it themselves, but now that we've reached July, the player can be formally unveiled by his new side.

Discussing the club's latest acquisition, director of football Marc Overmars seems excited about the prospect of Tadic's time in the country.


"The arrival of Dusan Tadic means a considerable quality impulse for our selection. He can be used in multiple positions, both on the midfield and in the front. 

"His experience is also important for the many young talents we have in the selection. He is a 'first class winner' and you love to have that type of player.''

VI-Images/GettyImages

The initial price that Ajax have paid stands at €11.4m, but dependant on variables, that fee could rise to €13m.


Tadic spent three seasons with Southampton, scoring 24 goals and adding 35 assists in 162 matches.

