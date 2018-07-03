Joachim Low Set to Continue as Germany Manager Until 2022 in Spite of World Cup Humiliation

Germany manager Joachim Low looks set to carry on in charge of the national side despite guiding the team to their worst World Cup performance since 1938.

That is according to German publication Sport Bild, who sent out a tweet which translates to: "Exclusive - Jogi Löw continues! The national coach wants to fulfil his contract until 2022".

OFFICIAL: Joachim Low will remain as Germany head coach until 2022 pic.twitter.com/t2IBV2bW0r — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2018

Low has been in charge since 2006, and famously led the Germans to their fourth World Cup title in 2014, as well as the 2017 Confederations Cup.

However, following their disastrous showing this summer, where they finished bottom of Group F and lost to Mexico and South Korea, there had been rumours that a fresh face may be taking over the national side.





That now doesn't appear to be the case, with the German FA looking likely to keep faith in Low.

Germany went into the tournament as one of the favourites, but Low caused headlines when he controversially left Manchester City star Leroy Sane out of his squad for the tournament, a move which backfired with Germany lacking spark and energy in the tournament.

He will now be looking to rebuild an ageing side, and look ahead to the 2020 European Championship as a chance to avenge the humiliation suffered by Germany this summer.

He signed a contract extension only a few days before the start of this summer's World Cup, something which no doubt has influenced the German FA's thinking in their decision to stick with the 58-year-old.