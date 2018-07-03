Joachim Low Set to Continue as Germany Manager Until 2022 in Spite of World Cup Humiliation

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Germany manager Joachim Low looks set to carry on in charge of the national side despite guiding the team to their worst World Cup performance since 1938.

That is according to German publication Sport Bild, who sent out a tweet which translates to: "Exclusive - Jogi Löw continues! The national coach wants to fulfil his contract until 2022".

Low has been in charge since 2006, and famously led the Germans to their fourth World Cup title in 2014, as well as the 2017 Confederations Cup.

However, following their disastrous showing this summer, where they finished bottom of Group F and lost to Mexico and South Korea, there had been rumours that a fresh face may be taking over the national side. 


That now doesn't appear to be the case, with the German FA looking likely to keep faith in Low.

Germany went into the tournament as one of the favourites, but Low caused headlines when he controversially left Manchester City star Leroy Sane out of his squad for the tournament, a move which backfired with Germany lacking spark and energy in the tournament. 

He will now be looking to rebuild an ageing side, and look ahead to the 2020 European Championship as a chance to avenge the humiliation suffered by Germany this summer. 

He signed a contract extension only a few days before the start of this summer's World Cup, something which no doubt has influenced the German FA's thinking in their decision to stick with the 58-year-old. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)