Journalist Makes Liverpool Transfer Prediction & Hints at Post World Cup Signing

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Liverpool are still ‘likely’ to sign Nabil Fekir in this summer’s transfer window, according to Robin Bairner - a French football journalist for Goal.


Bairner explained that the 24-year-old Frenchman will still depart Lyon for Anfield after the World Cup following the collapse of his move to Anfield before the tournament - which stemmed from concerns about a past knee injury.

Bairner stated: "I've heard from two sources that a deal will most likely be done."

Following reports that the forward had undertaken a medical for Liverpool prior to the competition in Russia, the transfer didn’t go through - with some expecting it never to happen.

Claims that the knee injury may be an issue in the future was the reason many believed the deal didn’t go through, despite the fact the player had already been presented as a Liverpool player in leaked images.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

But, following the contract extension of Lyon youngster Houssem Aouar, a likely replacement in Lyon’s starting lineup, it is likely that head coach Bruno Génésio will let their club captain leave during this transfer window.

Liverpool have already added to their midfield arsenal with the additions of Naby Keita and Fabinho, and Fekir could be next.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff returned to pre-season earlier this week, and will be hoping to improve on last season’s fourth place finish.

Nabil Fekir made 40 appearances for Lyon last season, finding the net 24 times and contributing nine assists throughout the campaign in all competitions.

Despite having played in all four of France’s World Cup matches so far in Russia, Fekir has been used primarily as a substitute by head coach Didier Deschamps.

