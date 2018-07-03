Matteo Darmian Lists Sides He Could Join This Summer as He Contemplates Serie A Switch

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is considering his options this summer as he contemplates leaving Old Trafford in search of regular minutes.

The Italian, who only started seven matches for the Red Devils last season, is keen on being an established starter next season and has talked up a return to Italy, with Internazionale, Napoli and Juventus all on the cards.

Juve were rumoured to be in talks over a move for the Italy international. But recent reports claim they've pulled out.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia) on the weekend, though, Darmian listed the above-mentioned Italian sides as potential destinations.

“United are a top club, but wanting to be a starter is normal,” he said. “I have one more year on my contract and we haven’t talked about a renewal. My agent knows what I want.

“Returning to Italy? It could be to Juve, Inter, Napoli or someone else, it’s not for me to say.

“In any case, I’d only move to the club who offered me the best solution. My doors are open.

“Last year? I was close, but United didn’t want me to go. It was a sign of esteem, plus I wanted to play under Mou for another year."

The player also noted the key differences between the Premier League and his native Serie A, pointing out that there is more money floating around in England's top flight.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“Premier League or Serie A? There’s a comparison to be made technically, but we don’t have the stadia and money makes a difference," he remarked.

“Still, [Serie A clubs] are on the right track. They’re doing well, so we have to trust them.”