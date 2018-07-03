Matteo Darmian Lists Sides He Could Join This Summer as He Contemplates Serie A Switch

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is considering his options this summer as he contemplates leaving Old Trafford in search of regular minutes.

The Italian, who only started seven matches for the Red Devils last season, is keen on being an established starter next season and has talked up a return to Italy, with Internazionale, Napoli and Juventus all on the cards.

Juve were rumoured to be in talks over a move for the Italy international. But recent reports claim they've pulled out.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Football Italia) on the weekend, though, Darmian listed the above-mentioned Italian sides as potential destinations.

“United are a top club, but wanting to be a starter is normal,” he said. “I have one more year on my contract and we haven’t talked about a renewal. My agent knows what I want.

“Returning to Italy? It could be to Juve, Inter, Napoli or someone else, it’s not for me to say.

“In any case, I’d only move to the club who offered me the best solution. My doors are open.

“Last year? I was close, but United didn’t want me to go. It was a sign of esteem, plus I wanted to play under Mou for another year."

The player also noted the key differences between the Premier League and his native Serie A, pointing out that there is more money floating around in England's top flight.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“Premier League or Serie A? There’s a comparison to be made technically, but we don’t have the stadia and money makes a difference," he remarked.

“Still, [Serie A clubs] are on the right track. They’re doing well, so we have to trust them.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)