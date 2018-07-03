Sam Johnstone Joins West Brom From Man Utd on 4-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year deal.

With Ben Foster nearing a move to Watford, the Baggies have secured an ideal replacement in Johnstone, who had previously been unable to settle after being loaned out on 10 occasions.

"Albion can today confirm the first of the summer transfer window’s recruits - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United," the Hawthorns side stated via their official website on Tuesday.

"The 25-year-old Lancashire lad has joined for an undisclosed sum after signing a four-year deal with the Baggies."

Johnstone, speaking on his latest move, claimed to be happy to finally settle at a club.

"I'm happy to be here," he declared. "I've spoken to a lot of people about the club and heard nothing but good things.

"It's good to get through the door. I've played Championship games and won a promotion from League One with Preston but always seemed to end back at Manchester United or going somewhere else.

"Now it's time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here."

