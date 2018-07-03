Sam Johnstone Joins West Brom From Man Utd on 4-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year deal.

With Ben Foster nearing a move to Watford, the Baggies have secured an ideal replacement in Johnstone, who had previously been unable to settle after being loaned out on 10 occasions.

Sam has signed a four-year deal at The Hawthorns...#WBA https://t.co/wnQGF4FkBe — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 3, 2018

"Albion can today confirm the first of the summer transfer window’s recruits - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United," the Hawthorns side stated via their official website on Tuesday.

"The 25-year-old Lancashire lad has joined for an undisclosed sum after signing a four-year deal with the Baggies."

Johnstone, speaking on his latest move, claimed to be happy to finally settle at a club.

"I'm happy to be here," he declared. "I've spoken to a lot of people about the club and heard nothing but good things.

"It's good to get through the door. I've played Championship games and won a promotion from League One with Preston but always seemed to end back at Manchester United or going somewhere else.

We can confirm @SamJohnstone50 has left #MUFC to join West Bromwich Albion on a permanent deal.



All the best for the future, Sam!



Details: https://t.co/d4J9OquWYj pic.twitter.com/GHFw6bb7G8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2018

"Now it's time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here."