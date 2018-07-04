Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Reportedly a Priority Target for Real Sociedad

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal is reportedly a priority target for La Liga side Real Sociedad, as the Spanish club look to strengthen this summer.

According to Spanish publication AS, Sociedad are very keen on bringing 32-year-old Monreal to the Anoeta in the hopes it can help improve their league position next season.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Real Sociedad finished two points outside of the top half in the 2017/18 La Liga season.





It is understood that the Spanish side have already made some form of early contact with the player's representatives, the Bahia group, over a possible move.

After a successful season last year, Monreal is understood to have no intentions of leaving the Gunners.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe remains keen to lure the player back to Spain, and looks set to attempt to arrange a deal despite the apparent complexities.





One note that does fall in Sociedad's favour, however, is that Monreal is out of contract at the end of the season. As such, an offer from Sociedad may tempt Arsenal to cash in on the player rather than risk losing him on a free in January.

Despite the interest, any move for Monreal, though, is not the Spanish club's number one priority currently.

Real Sociedad are already negotiating the arrival of another Premier League player to the Anoeta, with talks over the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino said to be in advanced stages.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

It is understood that Sociedad are currently prioritising completing the deal for the ex-Borussia Dortmund man prior to any other transfer dealings. Spanish Under-21 international Merino is also represented by the Bahia Group.