Barcelona Youngster Oriol Busquets Agrees New Contract With Staggering Release Clause

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Barcelona have taken the last-minute choice to renew the contract of Oriol Busquets until 2021, and they have shown their faith in his ability with an incredible release clause.

The 19-year-old has only played once in the Copa del Rey for Barcelona's first team, but he became a regular for Barcelona B in the 2017/18 season.

His contract was set for expiry this summer but the new deal will keep him at the Nou Camp for another three years until 2021, with the option of an additional two years on top of that.


The new agreement contains a €200m release clause, an indication of Barcelona's faith in the young man to realise his potential over the next few years.


Busquets has been at Barcelona since the age of 8 and made his debut for Barcelona B in April 2017. This was followed by his first appearance for the senior team in November of the same year.

He is currently recovering from a knee injury sustained in February, but upon his return it is believed that he will make his La Liga debut in the not-too-distant future.

Despite his name and his role as a defensive midfielder, Oriol Busquets is no relation of long-serving Barca man Sergio Busquets, who also joined the Blaugrana at youth age and has remained a one-club man ever since.

