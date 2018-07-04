Fenerbahce Reportedly Test Barcelona With €30m Bid for Liverpool Target Yerry Mina

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Colombian World Cup star Yerry Mina is reportedly the subject of a €30m bid from Fenerbahce.

Esport3 broke the news that Fenerbahce had submitted the offer, which comes as a surprise, as it was thought that Mina would be more likely to go out on loan rather than leave permanently.

Mina joined Barcelona from Palmeiras in January, but he has only made five La Liga appearances so far and already faces concerns about being left out in the cold at the Nou Camp.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old but Fenerbahce are in the driving seat and their bid is over €18m higher than the €11.8m Barcelona paid to sign him six months ago.

This news breaks the day after Mina scored his third goal of the World Cup, equalising for Colombia in the 90th minute of their last 16 match against England. Los Cafeteros went on to lose in a penalty shootout.

Mina had also scored against Poland and Senegal in the group stages, and his performances in Russia have done his value no harm.

Ernesto Valverde now faces a decision about whether he sees Mina as a part of the club's immediate future, or whether he would prefer to cash in. 

Mina is the first ever Colombian to play for Barcelona. He has a release clause of €100m so the Blaugrana are under no obligation to sell.

