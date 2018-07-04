Jordan Pickford Hits Back at Thibaut Courtois' Height Jab After Colombia Penalty Heroics

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

England penalty hero Jordan Pickford has responded to a comment made from Belgium and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois concerning his height following his penalty shootout heroics against Colombia on Tuesday.

Speaking to MailOnline following England's dramatic win over in Moscow, the 24-year-old fired back at the jab made after the Everton keeper conceded a goal to Adnan Januzaj during the group stage. Courtois claimed that Pickford was 'too short' to keep out the strike that helped Belgium claim a 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad.

Pickford said: "I did all my research. I've got power and agility. I don't care if I'm not the biggest keeper because it's about being there in the moment and making the save and I was." 


Pickford saved Carlos Bacca's effort to help his nation claim their first ever penalty shoot out win in a World Cup tournament.

In the memorable victory, the former Sunderland keeper put in an assured display, making one outstanding stop from Matias Uribe's stunning volley in injury time. His save couldn't keep his side from surrendering the lead moments later from the following corner which took the tense encounter to extra time. 

Pickord also shed light into the belief in the England camp, even through the adversity which Gareth Southgate's side faced last night. 


He added: "We knew we had this game, even if it had to go to penalties, we knew we were capable of winning." 


Pickford and England will now prepare for Saturday's quarter-final encounter with Sweden, who overcame Switzerland yesterday to reach the last eight. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

A win over Sweden would take the Three Lions to only their third World Cup semi final in history and Pickford could be vital if another shootout arises.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)