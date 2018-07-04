It is one of the most talked about potential moves of the summer, and the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo moving from Real Madrid to Juventus appears to be growing by the day.

According to Italian publication Gianluca Di Marzio, when questioned about the prospect of Juventus making a bid for the Portuguese star their CEO Giuseppe Marotta responded by saying: "Can the fans dream of Ronaldo? I can't say..."

His refusal to downright reject the idea of the move has led some fans to believe that there could be real substance to the transfer rumour, and there is also speculation that a formal bid of around £88m will soon be made for the player.

SKY SOURCES: Real Madrid considering offer in region of £88m from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. #SSN pic.twitter.com/k8RJfCyv5n — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 4, 2018

Ronaldo has been rumored to be leaving Madrid ever since last season's Champions League final, when at the end of the game his comments seemed to suggest he had been thinking about moving on from the club.

His bicycle kick goal against Juventus in the quarterfinals drew a standing ovation from all inside the stadium in Turin, and perhaps such a gesture could have contributed to Ronaldo seeking a move to the club.

Whilst on the surface £88m seems like a lot of money for a 33-year-old player, Ronaldo is no ordinary player, and if the move does happen it will seem like something of a coup for Juventus and has the potential to boost the image of Serie A too.

Whether wages will prove an issue remains to be seen, with Ronaldo currently on a reported £18.5m per year. Nevertheless, after nearly 10 hugely successful years at Madrid, where he has won all there is to win and established himself as a legend at the club, perhaps the time is right for both parties to move on.