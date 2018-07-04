Leeds Confirm the Arrival of Under-23 Starlet Leif Davis on 3-Year Deal

Leeds have announced the arrival of Leif Daviis from League Two side Morecambe. The youth prospect has arrived for an undisclosed fee, signing a three year deal that will see him tied to Elland Road until 2021.

An 18-year-old attacking full back, Davis is certainly one for the future in Yorkshire. Though he never made his first team debut with the Shrimps, Leeds obviously saw something in Davis to tempt their hand at signing him.

✍️ | #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of promising full-back Leif Davis, who will link up with Carlos Corberan’s U23 side for the 2018/19 campaign — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2018

And now, confirmed on the club's official website, Davis has joined the Whites, and will spend the next three years looking to break into the first team and kick off his career.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to sign, it is a privilege to be here and I can’t wait to get started," Davis said, upon joining the club.

“It was a great experience to be at a professional club in Morecambe and it has been a stepping stone to get to where I am now, it shows if you put the hard work in, you can get the rewards.

“I was a two year scholar at Morecambe and whilst I didn’t make my debut, I was training with the first team week in week out.

“I’m a modern day attacking left back and I love getting forwards, my aim is to play in the first team one day and hopefully I can do well here and progress.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

“Playing with better players makes you a better player, the facilities at Thorp Arch are amazing and I can’t wait for the season to get underway.”