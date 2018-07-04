Spurs Fans Applaud Potential Signing Wilmar Barrios Following Jordan Henderson Headbutt

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have already taken to social media to laud potential signing Wilmar Barrios for acting on their rivalry with Liverpool before even signing.

The Colombian midfielder was the pantomime villain in England's round of 16 match, and was lucky not to be sent off after headbutting Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in the chest.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, rather than cause anger, Barrios' actions seem to have jokingly amused some Spurs fans - who see it as the 24-year-old understanding the Spurs-Liverpool rivalry.

Barrios' actions were rash and needless, showing the player to have a nasty and aggressive side - but that is also a trait and kind of player Tottenham have been accused of lacking in recent seasons.


Despite collecting a yellow card for the incident, Barrios still maintained his tough tackling, physical game throughout - skirting on the edge of being sent off on numerous occasions.


The Colombian made five tackles against England, more than any other player on the pitch besides Kieran Trippier.

Tottenham are understood to be very keen to sign the Colombian, and there are reports that a deal for the Boca Juniors midfielder could be confirmed very soon.

Argentine outlet Antena 2 reporting last month an agreement has already been struck between the two sides.

After his aggressive, and villainous, performance against England, there were a number of Spurs fans on social media eagerly awaiting the the player's arrival in the Premier League.

      Double Bogey (+2)