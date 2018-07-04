Stoke City Defender Moritz Bauer Signs New Five-Year Contract

Stoke City full back Moritz Bauer has committed his long-term future to the club, signing a new contract which will keep him at the bet365 Stadium until 2023.

The club revealed the news on their official website, also featuring an interview with Bauer, in which he expressed his joy at remaining with the club.

📝 Moritz Bauer has signed a new five-year contract, committing him to the Club until the summer of 2023.



👉 https://t.co/JlxqEHvZ0f#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6qeTuSccBl — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 4, 2018

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve never made any secret of how much I have enjoyed my time with the Club since joining in January.

"I have been made to feel so welcome by people at the Club and people in the city and that means a great deal.

“The way last season ended was bitterly disappointing for all us but I want to be part of the squad that helps Stoke City back into the Premier League.

“As a person and a player I love a challenge and I’m excited about what lies ahead for us.”

Bauer joined Stoke in January from Rubin Kazan and signed a four-and-a-half year contract upon his arrival. He impressed during his six months in the Premier League, and has now been rewarded with a new contract.

The versatile defender made 15 appearances for Stoke last season, including several appearances in midfield. He was used as a right midfielder and a left midfielder on multiple occasions, clearly doing enough to earn a new deal with the Potters.

The Austrian international made his debut in a 3-0 loss to Manchester United, and was unable to prevent Stoke from suffering relegation to the Championship, but will no doubt play a huge role in their attempts to immediately return to the Premier League.