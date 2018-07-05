KFC Uerdingen Confirm the Arrival Of Former Borussia Dortmund Star Kevin Großkreutz

KFC Uerdingen have announced the arrival of World Cup winner Kevin Großkreutz. The 29-year-old joins the club from SV Darmstadt, and has signed a three year contract that keeps him at his new club until 2021.

Seeing his career peak between 2009 and 2015, the left winger managed a tidy 175 appearances whilst at Borussia Dortmund for six years. During this time, he was called up to the German national team in 2014, and was part of the World Cup winning side in Brazil.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With a World Cup medal to his name despite only ever making five appearances for Die Mannschaft, The 2016/17 season saw Großkreutz spend a year with Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, before making the switch to Darmstadt for last term.

And now, a new chapter opens for the player in the form of Uerdingen, who ply their trade in the third tier of German football.

Announced on the club's official website, Uerdingen Managing Director Nikolas Weinhart spoke of his delight to acquire such a vastly experienced player.

"We are delighted that we have made this transfer," he began. "Which is less the name than the playful quality that Kevin Grosskreutz brings, and he will certainly be able to boost the team enormously and bring a lot of experience from which we will benefit."

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

The club have refused to give out any details regarding the finances of Grosskreutz's move to the club, but have confirmed that the 29-year-old has signed a three year deal with Uerdingen, and he will stay tied to the club until he is 32.