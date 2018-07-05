Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Furious' With Reds Hierarchy for Recent Failure

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be angry at the club for their failure to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir.

The Frenchman was minutes away from being announced as a Red before the World Cup kicked off in Russia, but the deal was suddenly stopped out of nowhere.

It was a strange moment. The move had received a huge amount of attention from all sorts of media outlets, it was essentially a done deal, thousands of 'Fekir to Liverpool confirmed' articles had been prepped in anticipation. Then all of a sudden, poof, the transfer was gone - and Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had announced that the deal had been cut.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Nobody quite knew why, Aulas claimed Liverpool were taking too long, but other sources are claiming that the Merseyside outfit were concerned over an ongoing knee problem the 24-year-old has. Either way, it didn't happen - and Klopp is said to be 'furious'.

That is, according to the Mirror (via Daily Star). The German is furious that a deal didn't get pushed over the line, even though the medical team found out about the player's recurring knee trouble ever since an operation back in 2015.

However, a deal could still happen. The report goes on to claim that Liverpool aren't completely put off by the injury, but a new deal could be on the cards - with a restructuring of the payments in order to cover Liverpool should something not work out.

There is a problem, though. Since the fall through, both Manchester United and Real Madrid are beleived to have joined the race for Fekir's signature.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Unnerving, no doubt, but if Liverpool have already managed to agree terms with Fekir once, and persuade the player to join, surely they'll be confident of doing it again.