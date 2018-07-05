Napoli Confirm Signing of Real Betis Talent Fabian Ruiz on Long Term Contract

Napoli have officially confirmed the signing of Real Betis midfielder Fabian Ruiz in a deal rumoured to be worth €30m.

Ruiz, who is thought to be a replacement for Manchester City-bound Jorginho, has signed a long term five-year contract that promises to keep him at Stadio Sao Paolo until 2023.

The rapidly emerging 22-year-old started 30 of Betis' 38 La Liga games last season, helping the Andalucian club qualify automatically for the 2018/19 Europa League group stage.

A current Spain Under-21 international, Ruiz had been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier this summer, an indication of his quality and potential.

He has also previously represented his country at Under-19 level.

The Ruiz news comes the day after Napoli confirmed that Emanuele Giaccherini has joined Chievo Verona on a permanent deal following a recent loan.