Bournemouth Announce 1-Year Contract Extension for Veteran Midfielder Andrew Surman

Bournemouth have announced the signing of Andrew Surman to a new one-year contract extension which should see him remain at the Vitality Stadium until 2020.

The player had 12 months left to run on his previous deal, which would have expired at the end of next season, but has come to an agreement with the Cherries over a further year.

"I am really pleased to sign. I love playing for this club and I have loved my time here so far," Surman told the Cherries' website after penning his new deal.

"It's been a great time to have been part of the club, so to extend my time further is a great achievement."

Surman has been at Bournemouth since 2013, initially coming in on a loan deal from Norwich City in 2013 and later signing a permanent contract.