Cesc Fabregas Burns Spurs Fan on Twitter After Being Asked to Make Cross-London Switch

Cesc Fabregas has no interest in leaving Chelsea for Tottenham. In fact, the thought might leave him a little sick.

The Spanish midfielder, currently on World Cup punditry duty, is probably having an unusual summer. And it must have been hard having to analyse Spain's surprise defeat to hosts Russia last weekend.

It took them 15 years but finally I allowed them to follow me... 😢 pic.twitter.com/Gp7yRDNXVZ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 5, 2018

Ever an active one on Twitter, though, Fabregas recently tweeted a photo showing the Europa League's official account had followed him.

He cheekily added the caption: "It took them 15 years but finally I allowed them to follow me."

No way mate cheers 🤒 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 5, 2018

A Spurs fan replied to the tweet, asking the midfielder whether he wanted to join "a big club like Tottenham".

The player politely declined, also dropping an emoji suggesting that the thought made him feel sick.

Chelsea fans must have enjoyed this one. Sure their side won't be playing in the Champions League next season after finishing in fifth place in the Premier League last term, but Fabregas is a player they'd like to see stay.

Generally, though, Chelsea fans have very little to be happy about this summer. There's still uncertainty over who will be their manager next season - although Maurizio Sarri is rumoured to be taking over on Monday - and there's nothing really going on as it relates to transfers either.

As for Fabregas, the Spaniard only has a year left on his current Blues deal, with no contract talks being reported as yet.