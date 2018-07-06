Cesc Fabregas Gives His Opinion on Leicester Star Harry Maguire at the World Cup

Cesc Fabregas has praised England's Harry Maguire, after the Leicester centre-back helped England secure a spot in the quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Maguire only made his international debut in 2017 but he has improved dramatically to earn a spot on the plane to Russia. The Leicester City centre back has impressed during England's stint at the World Cup so far, often carrying the ball from a defensive position to an attacking one.

Fabregas has been a keen admirer of his ability and the way he has gone about his role, writing in his column for the Telegraph: "The most consistent team wins and the most defensively compact teams with the best ideas do well.

"John Stone always comes out with the ball and likes to play, Harry Maguire the same. I always kept an eye on him since that game (Chelsea v Hull). He was really good, confident.

"He came out with the ball and had personality. He can play, he can defend. He's not slow, he's good with his head."

Fabregas also said that he knew that Maguire would come good from that day on and that he is happy to have been proved right.





During the World Cup England have beaten Tunisia, Panama and Colombia on penalties. The Three Lions have only conceded four goals up until now and are preparing for a quarter final clash with Sweden.

Maguire has been integral to the team and looks likely to start in the match on Saturday.