Dean Ashton Urges West Ham Not to Sign International Midfielder Due to Injury Record

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has urged his former club not to sign former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere due to his poor injury record.

The 26-year-old England international is set to join the east London club on a free transfer after the running down of his contract at the Emirates Stadium last month. According to various reports, he has already had a medical with the Hammers, and the deal could be announced over the weekend.

Wilshere, who had an injury-plagued ten-year period in the Arsenal first-team set-up, rejected a contract offer presented to him by new Gunners boss Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger's successor could not guarantee the midfielder the first-team football he requires.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But Ashton, whose own playing career was cut short due to a long-term ankle injury, has said that the Hammers should not sign Wilshere as the player is not suited to the needs of the club.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ashton said: "I just don't think West Ham and Jack Wilshere fits. Straight away he's going to be under pressure to play a lot of football.

"Because West Ham fans have been used to me retiring, Andy Carroll being injured, and with Manuel Lanzini injured now, he's going to be under pressure to play a lot of games and do the business".

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

Wilshere has also been linked with a move abroad, with Turkish Super League side Fenerbache reportedly keen on the midfielder's services. And Ashton, who spent his entire career playing in England, believes an overseas move would be best for him.

The former England striker said, "With the injuries he's had, he needs to adapt the way he plays and I just don't think you can do that in the Premier League".

"I'd love to see him go abroad to a warmer climate with a slightly more technical and slower league. I think he could then thrive somewhere else".

Wilshere, however, may be inclined to stay in the Premier League, in order to improve his chances of getting a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad. The 26-year-old has been capped 34 times by his country, but was left out of the Three Lions' World Cup squad for this summer's tournament in Russia.