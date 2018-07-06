Incredible Statistic Reveals Magnitude of Cristiano Ronaldo's Salary If He Joins Juventus

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

The €30m a year that Cristiano Ronaldo will be paid if he joins Juventus will see him out-earn his club colleagues by a huge margin.

In fact, Mundo Deportivo reports that such a deal would mean that the 33-year-old pockets more money a year than his top five highest-earning teammates combined.

Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira currently earn a combined total of €29m a year.

Higuain is the best-paid of the current Juventus squad, but Ronaldo's proposed contract could see him earning four times the €7.5m that Higuain picks up per season.

An alternative way of looking at it is that Ronaldo will earn the same as the 12 lowest-paid players on professional contracts at Juventus.

The transfer would be a major coup for the Bianconeri and it seems to be edging closer, with reports talking of a "total agreement" between the player and the club.

Rumours on Friday morning claimed that Manchester United may be interested in trying to hijack Juventus' move for their former player, but the Turinese club remain in pole position for now.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from United in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80m. He has since scored 450 goals and won eight major trophies with Los Blancos, including three consecutive Champions League titles.

