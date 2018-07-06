Jesse Lingard in Line for Lucrative New Man Utd Contract as Reward for Continuing Rise

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reward home-grown star Jesse Lingard with another bumper new contract just 15 months into the new four-year deal he signed towards the end of the 2016/17 campaign.





That deal, which divided United fans at the time, was rumoured to have trebled Lingard's weekly wages to around £100,000. But after another fine season in 2017/18, during which he managed double figures in front of goal for the first time, a new and improved deal is on.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to The Sun, United are 'ready' to offer Lingard another sizeable pay rise that could see him earning as much as £150,000-per-week, such is his new found status at Old Trafford and for England.

A source told the tabloid newspaper, "Jesse has shown that he is a top class performer on and off the pitch. He has a fabulous season for the club last year and has taken that form onto the international stage so far.

"His England showings has been brilliant and the club know he is all set to become a global star if he continues."

Lingard saw his United appearances increase for the third season running since he broke into the first team under the management of Louis van Gaal early in the 2015/16 campaign, playing in 48 games across all competitions, and is clearly well liked by Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old has earned a reputation for scoring important goals for United and has emerged as a big game player, while his strike for England against Panama is the best goal the Three Lions have scored so far at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.