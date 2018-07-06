Manager Niko Kovač Insists That Troubled Portugal Star Renato Sanches Has a Future at Bayern Munich

By 90Min
July 06, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač has insisted that he will 'try to integrate' Renato Sanches at Bayern, even though the young Portugal star didn't feature in a single match for the Bundesliga giants last season.

Speaking at his first news conference as Bayern manager - and quoted by AOL - Kovač was full of praise for Sanches. 

"There is no question that he has qualities, he showed that before and that's why Bayern signed him," said Kovač, adding: "I am excited to work with him, because he has qualities you don't see very often in the Bundesliga."

Sanches was signed by Bayern for €35m in May 2016. He also excelled in the European Championship that same year, earning the Young Player of the Tournament award as Portugal became European champions for the first time.

However, he struggled to make an impression in his first season in the Bundesliga, making just 17 Bundesliga appearances and earning an unwanted accolade from Lothar Matthäus - the former Bayern and Germany legend slammed Sanches as one of the three worst players of the season.

Things went from bad to worse last season, as the Portuguese didn't play for Bayern at all. Instead, he was loaned to Swansea City, where he made just 15 appearances in all competitions, as he struggled for form and suffered with hamstring trouble.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Kovač acknowledged that the 20-year-old has had erratic start to his career. 

"He is a young player and young players fluctuate now and again, that is completely normal," he explained, adding: "On the other hand he is from another country, so you have to understand if he doesn't integrate in no time at all."

Kovač was also quick to reassure Sanches that he hasn't given up on him: "I will try to integrate him, so that he will be comfortable around here, because when someone feels comfortable, it is much easier to make a good performance."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)