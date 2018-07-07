Janne Andersson Claims England Can 'Definitely' Win World Cup After Three Lions Knock Out Sweden

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Sweden manager Janne Andersson believes England could go on to win the World Cup after they beat his side 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final clash in Samara.

The Three Lions progressed to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 with an impressive performance against the Swedes, with two headed goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli helping England cruise into the last four.

Reflecting during his post-match press conference, Andersson told the assembled reporters (via Sky Sports) that he could envisage England going on to win the World Cup.

"Yes I definitely believe England are good enough to win the World Cup," he revealed. "They are forceful, well organised. I want to pay tribute to the team and the coach.

"They are a good football side and they don't give a lot away. I believe that they are perfectly able to go all the way."

It would be fair to say that Sweden were outperformed by England on the night, and it's something that Andersson agreed with as he rued 'small margins' that cost his side a victory.

Sweden were undone at two set pieces - goals from which are becoming quite a trend for England - but the Swedish manager lavished praise on England for being 'the best team'.

"I'm not sure anything went wrong as such. We were faced with a really good opponent and we didn't reach peak performance.

"The margins are quite small. It's difficult to create opportunities against a team that is playing a five-man defence.

"There were very few openings generally from the English side. We were faced with a good team, England were the best team today. It's not always something goes wrong, sometimes your opponent is better. I have the greatest respect for them, and congratulations to England."

Daniel Malmberg/GettyImages

England now go on to face Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup after the Croatians picked up a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)