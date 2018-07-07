Janne Andersson Claims England Can 'Definitely' Win World Cup After Three Lions Knock Out Sweden

Sweden manager Janne Andersson believes England could go on to win the World Cup after they beat his side 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final clash in Samara.

The Three Lions progressed to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 with an impressive performance against the Swedes, with two headed goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli helping England cruise into the last four.

Reflecting during his post-match press conference, Andersson told the assembled reporters (via Sky Sports) that he could envisage England going on to win the World Cup.

"I definitely believe England are good enough to win the World Cup."



Sweden boss Andersson impressed by Southgate's side



"Yes I definitely believe England are good enough to win the World Cup," he revealed. "They are forceful, well organised. I want to pay tribute to the team and the coach.

"They are a good football side and they don't give a lot away. I believe that they are perfectly able to go all the way."

It would be fair to say that Sweden were outperformed by England on the night, and it's something that Andersson agreed with as he rued 'small margins' that cost his side a victory.

Sweden were undone at two set pieces - goals from which are becoming quite a trend for England - but the Swedish manager lavished praise on England for being 'the best team'.

"I'm not sure anything went wrong as such. We were faced with a really good opponent and we didn't reach peak performance.

"The margins are quite small. It's difficult to create opportunities against a team that is playing a five-man defence.

"There were very few openings generally from the English side. We were faced with a good team, England were the best team today. It's not always something goes wrong, sometimes your opponent is better. I have the greatest respect for them, and congratulations to England."

England now go on to face Croatia in the semi-finals of the World Cup after the Croatians picked up a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Russia.