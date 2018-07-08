Croatia Coach Zlatko Dalic Insists His Team Will Have Enough Energy to Face England in Semi Final

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has insisted that his team will have enough energy left to face England in the World Cup semi final on Wednesday following another set of extra-time and penalties in their dramatic quarter final victory over Russia.

England secured their place in the last four - for the first time since 1990 - earlier in the day with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sweden inside 90 minutes, while Croatia were taken all the way to penalties by Russia after already beating Denmark in a shootout in the previous round.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Of course there is some power left for England," Dalic said at the post-match press conference.

"We do not want to stop, we will try to play our best game [against England]. We are very motivated and will give our all. It will be a battle again, but I trust us and I have belief in us."

It is the first time that Croatia have reached this stage of the World Cup since the golden generation of Davor Suker and Zvonimir Boban managed the feat in 1998.

After taking an extra-time lead when Domagoj Vida scored just the third goal of his lengthy international career, Croatia could have been looking at a penalty shootout exit when Mario Fernandes found a dramatic late equaliser for Russia.

But it was the Croatians who held their nerve from 12 yards, with Fernandes ironically missing the crucial kick for Russia that later gave Ivan Rakitic the chance to win it.

"This was not a beautiful game, but it was a fight," Dalic commented.

"We were lucky, thank God, and I was concentrated throughout the match, but after the penalties it came bursting out of me.

"I felt really relieved. We made ourselves happy, but we also made everyone back home in Croatia happy. Those emotions burst out of me. I don't cry often, but now I have a good cause."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)