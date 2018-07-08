Real Madrid Target Chelsea, Inter & Bayern Superstars as Options to Replace Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

With Cristiano Ronaldo's improbable exit from Real Madrid to join Serie A giants Juventus looking ever more likely, Los Blancos are working behind the scenes to replace CR7 with some world-class talent. 

According to Sportitalia (via Football Italia), Real President Florentino Perez has three targets in mind, with Chelsea's Eden Hazard top of the list. The European champions will also try to add one of Inter forward Mauro Icardi or Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski to their ranks, so they strengthen in two positions in the case of Ronaldo's sale.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Hazard has continually been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent months, and his performances in Russia seem to have confirmed him as Real Madrid's first choice target. 


However, the fact that the Belgian will be captaining his country in a World Cup semi-final against France on Tuesday, as well as the ongoing managerial uncertainty at Stamford Bridge, means that Perez will have to delay any move for the winger until after the World Cup - perhaps even later.

Icardi and Lewandowski, meanwhile, will be looked at as the new focal point in attack.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Lewandowski has already stated his preference to join the Merengues this summer, even going so far as to meet with with Bayern president Uli Hoeneß and request to leave. Lewandowski is an interesting prospect for Real, obviously due to his goal-scoring pedigree (he scored 41 goals in 48 matches last season) as well as his age (30), which would make him a cheaper option than the other two men on the list.

Icardi, 25, was a surprise omission from Argentina's World Cup squad - considering he scored 29 goals in 34 Serie A matches last season. The striker has a release clause in his contract worth €110m which is only valid for clubs outside of Italy. 

But that clause expires on July 15, so Perez would have to move quickly in order to secure his services - at a hefty cost, no less. 

Still, with the funds that Real should inherit from Ronaldo's departure, the club must make moves to replace an iconic figure at the Bernabeu to ensure they can continue to win silverware for years to come, and appease a nervous fanbase. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)