West Ham and Leicester in Race to Sign Lazio Defender and Belgium International

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

West Ham United could be set to miss out on the signing of Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku, with Leicester City reportedly set to swoop in and sign the Belgian defender.

According to Italian publication Il Tempo (via Sport Witness), Lukaku is 'probably' going to sign for the Foxes this summer, with a deal between the two sides reported to be 'close'.

MB Media/GettyImages

The news will come as a blow to West Ham, who had hoped to sign Lukaku in a double deal alongside his Lazio teammate Felipe Anderson but reportedly baulked at the Italian club's asking price, rumoured to be in the region of €70m for the pair.


However, a shock third party could be set to enter the race: Manchester United. Lukaku's older brother Romelu is of course one of the stars of Jose Mourinho's side and Rome newspaper Il Messaggero claim the striker has asked his manager to sign the younger Lukaku this summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Lukaku has been left out of Lazio's squad for their pre-season tour, perhaps the biggest sign yet that the 23-year-old will shortly be plying his trade at another club sooner rather than later.


West Ham should be able to cope despite their apparent failure to land Lukaku this summer, with the club already able to choose from Aaron Cresswell and Arther Masuaku in the left-back position.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Hammers have also been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko as new manager Manuel Pellegrini attempts to shore up his squad ahead of his return to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)