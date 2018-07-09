Barcelona Completes Signing of Brazilian Star Arthur From Gremio

Gremio star Arthur is headed to Camp Nou on a six-year deal.

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Barcelona have finally completed the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Gremio, having agreed over a move earlier this year.

The Spanish side announced having reached an agreement to sign the player back in March. And on Monday, they put out a statement on their official website, confirming the signing of a six-year deal.

They have also revealed that the player has a €400m release clause in his contract with the club.

" FC Barcelona and Gremio de Porto Alegre have agreed the transfer of the player Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo, following the agreement the two clubs reached in March," the Primera Division side announced this week. "The agreement will see the Brazilian player immediately join the squad.

"The cost of the transfer is off €31 million with €9 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the following six seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 campaign; his buyout clause is to be set at €400 million."

Arthur began his career as a 12-year-old for his hometown club Goias in 2008, before moving to Gremio two years later. 

Now at Barcelona, he should be hoping to follow in the footsteps of legendary Brazilians such as Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Neymar who all graced the Camp Nou with their sublime skill at certain points.

