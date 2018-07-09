Juventus Reportedly Name Price for Unwanted Star as Liverpool Consider Making Transfer Bid

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Juventus have reportedly told Liverpool that they must pay a fee of £22m if they want to sign Croatian star Marko Pjaca this summer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, and is also a reported target of Serie A side Fiorentina. He has fallen out of favour in Turin after failing to dislodge Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado from the starting line-up, and is now reportedly seen as expendable by the Serie A champions.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via talkSport), the Bianconeri are looking to offload the Croat in order to boost the funds they need to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could cost the club upwards of a staggering €150m.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Pjaca spent the last half of the 2017/18 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Schalke 04. Pjaca failed to make any real impact in Gelsenkirchen though, and has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian giants as a result.

Liverpool are reported to be interested in the Croat, who is currently still with the national team in Russia as they gear up for their crunch World Cup semi-final clash with England on Wednesday night.

Still only 23 years old, Pjaca does have his best years ahead of him, however, given the attacking resources at Jurgen Klopp's disposal at Anfield it is unlikely that Pjaca would be top priority on his summer wishlist.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

His price tag may appeal to the Reds however, with a proposed £60m move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir having broken down in recent weeks. Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is also a reported target, with the Swiss star available for a bargain price of £12m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)