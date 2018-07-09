Juventus Reportedly Name Price for Unwanted Star as Liverpool Consider Making Transfer Bid

Juventus have reportedly told Liverpool that they must pay a fee of £22m if they want to sign Croatian star Marko Pjaca this summer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, and is also a reported target of Serie A side Fiorentina. He has fallen out of favour in Turin after failing to dislodge Douglas Costa and Juan Cuadrado from the starting line-up, and is now reportedly seen as expendable by the Serie A champions.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via talkSport), the Bianconeri are looking to offload the Croat in order to boost the funds they need to bring in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who could cost the club upwards of a staggering €150m.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Pjaca spent the last half of the 2017/18 season on loan in the Bundesliga with Schalke 04. Pjaca failed to make any real impact in Gelsenkirchen though, and has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian giants as a result.

Liverpool are reported to be interested in the Croat, who is currently still with the national team in Russia as they gear up for their crunch World Cup semi-final clash with England on Wednesday night.

Still only 23 years old, Pjaca does have his best years ahead of him, however, given the attacking resources at Jurgen Klopp's disposal at Anfield it is unlikely that Pjaca would be top priority on his summer wishlist.

JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

His price tag may appeal to the Reds however, with a proposed £60m move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir having broken down in recent weeks. Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is also a reported target, with the Swiss star available for a bargain price of £12m.