Real Sociedad Begin Ambitious Attempt to Sign Arsenal Left-Back Nacho Monreal

Arsenal stalwart Nacho Monreal may be leaving the North London club in exchange for a move back to his native Spain.

Real Sociedad, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, believe they can sign the 32-year-old left-back despite Arsenal giving no indication that they wish to sell the defender.



Monreal played 37 games in all competitions last season, scoring an impressive six goals. He signed for Arsenal way back in 2013, and in that time he has won three FA Cups and three Community Shields. The Spanish left-back has become a popular figure around the Emirates, known for his consistent performances and high work-rate. Many Gunners fans would be disappointed to see Monreal go.

According to the Mirror , Sociedad have already contacted Monreal's representatives and are confident they can get the deal done. However, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery has not given any indication that he would want to sell Monreal.

Arsenal have already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis during this transfer window, but are yet to sign a left-back, suggesting that Emery has plans for Monreal to stay at the club.

From Monreal's perspective, he may relish a return back to Spain, something he did hanker for earlier in his Arsenal career. But Sociedad have not won a major trophy since the 1980s, so the move would represent a step-down from Arsenal. With a new manager at the helm, it could be exciting times ahead for the Gunners, which may also encourage Monreal to stay.