Real Sociedad Begin Ambitious Attempt to Sign Arsenal Left-Back Nacho Monreal

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Arsenal stalwart Nacho Monreal may be leaving the North London club in exchange for a move back to his native Spain.

Real Sociedad, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, believe they can sign the 32-year-old left-back despite Arsenal giving no indication that they wish to sell the defender.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Monreal played 37 games in all competitions last season, scoring an impressive six goals. He signed for Arsenal way back in 2013, and in that time he has won three FA Cups and three Community Shields. The Spanish left-back has become a popular figure around the Emirates, known for his consistent performances and high work-rate. Many Gunners fans would be disappointed to see Monreal go.

According to the Mirror, Sociedad have already contacted Monreal's representatives and are confident they can get the deal done. However, new Arsenal boss Unai Emery has not given any indication that he would want to sell Monreal. 

Arsenal have already signed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis during this transfer window, but are yet to sign a left-back, suggesting that Emery has plans for Monreal to stay at the club.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

From Monreal's perspective, he may relish a return back to Spain, something he did hanker for earlier in his Arsenal career. But Sociedad have not won a major trophy since the 1980s, so the move would represent a step-down from Arsenal. With a new manager at the helm, it could be exciting times ahead for the Gunners, which may also encourage Monreal to stay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)