Spanish FA to Appoint Former Barcelona Boss as Successor to National Team Coach Fernando Hierro

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is being lined up as Fernando Hierro's replacement with the Spanish national team, according to reports.

Hierro was brought in just days before the World Cup after former manager Julen Lopetegui was fired for agreeing to take over at Real Madrid after the tournament in Russia.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Spain were able to qualify from their group despite the supposed unrest within the camp, but host nation Russia dumped them out in the first knockout phase of the competition.





Their exit from the World Cup caused temporary boss Hierro to leave his position as manager and as the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) sporting director.





It is now expected that RFEF president Luis Rubiales will propose Enrique as their new head coach during a meeting on Monday, according to Marca.

Ex-Atletico goalkeeper and Villarreal coach José Francisco Molina - a testy enough character - named as Hierro's replacement as federation sporting director. New coach announcement - prob Luis Enrique - to follow. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) July 9, 2018

The former Barcelona manager is currently a free agent, and he is expected to sign a two-year contract with Spain which will run until after the European championships.

The 48-year-old manager, who also has managerial experience at AS Roma and Celta Vigo, has previously spoken about his desire to coach the national team.

"Would I like to be coach of the national team? Yes, a lot," Enrique claimed in 2016 when asked about potentially succeeding Vicente del Bosque.

Enrique has had great success during his managerial career, lifting the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies. The soon-to-be Spain manager was also voted as the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach in 2015.