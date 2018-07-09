Spanish FA to Appoint Former Barcelona Boss as Successor to National Team Coach Fernando Hierro

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is being lined up as Fernando Hierro's replacement with the Spanish national team, according to reports.

Hierro was brought in just days before the World Cup after former manager Julen Lopetegui was fired for agreeing to take over at Real Madrid after the tournament in Russia.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Spain were able to qualify from their group despite the supposed unrest within the camp, but host nation Russia dumped them out in the first knockout phase of the competition. 


Their exit from the World Cup caused temporary boss Hierro to leave his position as manager and as the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) sporting director.


It is now expected that RFEF president Luis Rubiales will propose Enrique as their new head coach during a meeting on Monday, according to Marca.

The former Barcelona manager is currently a free agent, and he is expected to sign a two-year contract with Spain which will run until after the European championships.

The 48-year-old manager, who also has managerial experience at AS Roma and Celta Vigo, has previously spoken about his desire to coach the national team.

"Would I like to be coach of the national team? Yes, a lot," Enrique claimed in 2016 when asked about potentially succeeding Vicente del Bosque.

Enrique has had great success during his managerial career, lifting the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies. The soon-to-be Spain manager was also voted as the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)