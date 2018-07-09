Tottenham Eyeing Move for Colombian World Cup Defender After String of Impressive Performances

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing young Barcelona and Colombian international Yerry Mina, after some impressive performances at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old lined up alongside Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez for the Colombian national side in Russia during the World Cup, where they were eventually knocked out by England on penalties in the last 16.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to The Sun, the player may now have to go out on loan from Barcelona as the Catalan side cannot guarantee the youngster a place in their starting 11, with both Spurs and Everton leading the race to sign him.

Mina managed to score an impressive three goals in four appearances from centre-back and has shown himself not only to be a competent defender, but a strong attacking threat from set pieces.

Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Colombian moved to Barcelona in January this year for a reported fee of €11.8m, with a release clause set at €100m.

However, with Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti starting ahead of the defender, and with rumours that the club wish to sign Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, the 23-year-old would likely spend the majority of next season on the bench.

The defender has only made five league appearances for Barcelona since joining and a loan deal would give the player some much needed game time.

Tottenham are the most likely team to sign the player, as he would be able to play alongside teammate Sanchez in defence.

The London-based club have made no major signings so far this summer, but have been linked to a number of players including Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)