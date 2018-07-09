Tottenham Eyeing Move for Colombian World Cup Defender After String of Impressive Performances

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing young Barcelona and Colombian international Yerry Mina, after some impressive performances at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old lined up alongside Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez for the Colombian national side in Russia during the World Cup, where they were eventually knocked out by England on penalties in the last 16.

According to The Sun, the player may now have to go out on loan from Barcelona as the Catalan side cannot guarantee the youngster a place in their starting 11, with both Spurs and Everton leading the race to sign him.

Mina managed to score an impressive three goals in four appearances from centre-back and has shown himself not only to be a competent defender, but a strong attacking threat from set pieces.

The Colombian moved to Barcelona in January this year for a reported fee of €11.8m, with a release clause set at €100m.

However, with Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti starting ahead of the defender, and with rumours that the club wish to sign Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, the 23-year-old would likely spend the majority of next season on the bench.

The defender has only made five league appearances for Barcelona since joining and a loan deal would give the player some much needed game time.



Tottenham are the most likely team to sign the player, as he would be able to play alongside teammate Sanchez in defence.

The London-based club have made no major signings so far this summer, but have been linked to a number of players including Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.