Atletico Madrid Confirm Signing of Real Betis Goalkeeper Antonio Adan on 2-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan on a two-year contract, marking a return to the Spanish capital for the former Real Madrid player.

Adan arrives at Wanda Metropolitano as a backup for first choice Jan Oblak following the release of Miguel Moya back in February.

The 31-year-old, who will be an Atletico player until at least 2020, had joined Betis in 2014 from Italian club Cagliari and played over 160 games in four seasons.

Prior to that, Adan had played 18 times at first team level for Real while serving as a backup to Iker Casillas, having earlier played close to 100 games for Real Madrid Castilla.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Adan is the fourth new signing for Atletico this summer following the arrivals of Spanish midfielder Rodri, French winger Thomas Lemar and Argentine teenager Nehuen Perez.

Released at the end of his contract, Fernando Torres has found his next club after heading to Japan to sign for J1 League side Sagan Tosu.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)