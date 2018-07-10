Barcelona Tie Down Exciting Youth Prospect Juan Miranda to a Three Year Contract Extension

Barcelona have announced that youth prospect Juan Miranda has committed his future to the Catalan giants, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 18-year-old was a part of the Barcelona youth side that lifted the Uefa Youth League during the 2017/18 season and also broke into the Barcelona B side, making seven appearances in La Liga 2. Barcelona clearly saw enough in the youngster to keep him at the Nou Camp and have awarded him with him with a significant contract extension.

📝 ÚLTIMA HORA - Juan Miranda renueva con el Barça hasta el 2021, ampliable a dos años más, y con una cláusula de rescisión de 200 millones de euros.#MirandaRenovat #BarçaB #MadeinLaMasia pic.twitter.com/CGmh5Tri2r — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) July 10, 2018

Barcelona may see him as a long-term replacement for their current left-back Jordi Alba. There has been some speculation surrounding Alba's future and Miranda may well act as his understudy if he is to stay next season.

The most interesting part of the contract is the release clause that has been placed on the youngster. Barcelona have put a staggering $200m clause in the contract, which all but secures his future at the club for the foreseeable future.

Monika Majer/GettyImages

The news of Miranda's contract extension comes after Barcelona have tied down a number of other youth prospects over the past few weeks. Riki Puig, Abel Ruiz, Oriol Busquets, Jandro, Óscar Mingueza and Jaime Guillem have also recently penned new deals, indicating that Barcelona are keen to keep bringing through youngsters from their famous La Masia academy.

Jasper Juinen/GettyImages

It is clear that Barcelona have a lot of faith in Miranda based on the sizeable release clause they have placed on him, so time will tell to see whether he can break into the first team picture in years to come.