Dejan Lovren Insists Ghosts of Liverpool's Wembley Humiliation Will Not Haunt Him Against England

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has insisted that he will show Harry Kane what he's made of when they meet in the World Cup semi final on Wednesday, just nine months after Lovren was substituted after only half an hour against Kane's Spurs side as the England man tore him up into tiny little pieces and left him strewn all over the Wembley turf.

Kane is currently leading the race for the tournament's Golden Boot with six goals, while Lovren has played in all five of Croatia's games in their run to the final four - playing the full 90 minutes in four of those games.

Your potential World Cup champions:



-The Team With Nacer Chadli and Multiple Chinese Leaguers Orbiting the Starting XI

-Didier Deschamps Is Their Manager, Bro

-Dejan Lovren Is Their Best Defender, Man

-Multiple Jordans from Sunderland

-Literally Russia — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) July 7, 2018

Quoted by the Mirror ahead of Wednesday's game, Lovren said: “He's one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He deserves every credit he gets. In the last few seasons he's always scored more than 25 goals and he's one of the best strikers in the world. But I like to challenge these strikers and to show to everyone that I'm one of the best defenders.”

Only Belgium have scored more than England's 11 goals in the competition, while Croatia - after keeping clean sheets in their opening two matches - have failed to shut out their last three opponents.

Lovren, however, insisted: “We're not worried, no. We respect them, of course, and I think they respect us. It's a game between two great teams and it will be a big challenge to see who is better. England are dangerous at set-pieces.

"Look at the players - the smallest is about 6'3, so it will be a challenge. But we also have qualities at set-pieces. We're not defensive. We like to play our game against big teams — as we showed against Argentina when we beat them 3-0. We will show our attacking style again, so we have nothing to lose.”