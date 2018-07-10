Fenerbahce Considering an Approach for Leicester City Striker After Talks Stall With Bas Dost

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and could now turn their attention to Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

They were thought to have been in pursuit of Bas Dost this summer, and were confident of securing a deal given the unpleasant situation surrounding Dost’s current club Sporting CP.

The club’s training ground was attacked by their own disgruntled fans and Dost was one of the players injured in the encounter. He is expected to depart the Portuguese club this summer but it seems he is dragging his heels over a proposed move to Turkey.

Sporting CP forward Bas Dost was injured by a group of men who gained access to the team's dressing room at their training centre.



Fenerbahce are seemingly losing patience with the Dutch international after talks stalled and will switch their attention elsewhere. According to Takvim the Turkish club have now identified Premier League forward Slimani as their key transfer target.

Slimani moved to Leicester for £27m after making a name for himself at Dost’s current club Sporting CP. The Algerian international scored 57 goals in 109 Primeira Liga appearances but has struggled to translate that form to the Premier League.

Slimani managed just 12 goals in two years at the Midlands club and was allowed to go out on loan last season. The player joined Newcastle United which also turned out to be an unsuccessful spell as he made just four appearances for the club - he also received a red card for violent conduct towards the remainder of the season.

His future at Leicester is now up for debate so they would probably welcome Fenerbahce’s interest. If Slimani can be moved on the former Premier League champions could free up space and funds for the coming campaign.

The Foxes will want to recoup a good chunk of that £27m figure but could be convinced to cut their losses on the player.

Dost meanwhile, who was brought in to replace Slimani at Sporting CP, has also been linked with a sensational switch to Newcastle United.

The Premier League interest could well have played a role in Dost’s talks stalling with Fenerbahce as the transfer merry-go-round continues to spin with just under a month left in the transfer window for English clubs.