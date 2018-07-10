Fenerbahce Considering an Approach for Leicester City Striker After Talks Stall With Bas Dost

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are on the lookout for a new striker this summer and could now turn their attention to Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.

They were thought to have been in pursuit of Bas Dost this summer, and were confident of securing a deal given the unpleasant situation surrounding Dost’s current club Sporting CP.

The club’s training ground was attacked by their own disgruntled fans and Dost was one of the players injured in the encounter. He is expected to depart the Portuguese club this summer but it seems he is dragging his heels over a proposed move to Turkey.

Fenerbahce are seemingly losing patience with the Dutch international after talks stalled and will switch their attention elsewhere. According to Takvim the Turkish club have now identified Premier League forward Slimani as their key transfer target.

Slimani moved to Leicester for £27m after making a name for himself at Dost’s current club Sporting CP. The Algerian international scored 57 goals in 109 Primeira Liga appearances but has struggled to translate that form to the Premier League.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Slimani managed just 12 goals in two years at the Midlands club and was allowed to go out on loan last season. The player joined Newcastle United which also turned out to be an unsuccessful spell as he made just four appearances for the club - he also received a red card for violent conduct towards the remainder of the season. 

His future at Leicester is now up for debate so they would probably welcome Fenerbahce’s interest. If Slimani can be moved on the former Premier League champions could free up space and funds for the coming campaign.

The Foxes will want to recoup a good chunk of that £27m figure but could be convinced to cut their losses on the player.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Dost meanwhile, who was brought in to replace Slimani at Sporting CP,  has also been linked with a sensational switch to Newcastle United.

The Premier League interest could well have played a role in Dost’s talks stalling with Fenerbahce as the transfer merry-go-round continues to spin with just under a month left in the transfer window for English clubs. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)