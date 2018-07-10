Key Croatian Defender Could Play Against England After Training Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

Croatia could have defender Sime Vrsaljko back in the thick of things when they take on England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

The right-back was taken off during extra time against Russia on Saturday after feeling discomfort in his knee and was initially ruled out of the upcoming match against the Three Lions by English and Spanish press.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to Croatian website Vercenji List, however, the player trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and could be ready to play against England this week.

"There were questions over Sime Vrsaljko but our right-back trained normally and could be ready," they stated below an image of the player in training. "It seems that [Zlatko] Dalic has prepared a surprise for the English."

Vrsaljko had previously told reporters he would give everything to be fit in time for Wednesday's showdown.

“In the first period of extra-time, I felt real fatigue in my knee. I felt something strange in my knee and after talking with the doctor on the sideline we decided I should come off. It is not anything horrific, but it bothers me and I hope it will recuperate till the match against England,” he explained.





“Health has to be number one, but to play for the Croatian team, to play in the World Cup semi-final, I do not need to even say that I will be giving it 300% to be fit.”