Key Croatian Defender Could Play Against England After Training Ahead of Semi-Final Clash

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Croatia could have defender Sime Vrsaljko back in the thick of things when they take on England in their  2018 World Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

The right-back was taken off during extra time against Russia on Saturday after feeling discomfort in his knee and was initially ruled out of the upcoming match against the Three Lions by English and Spanish press.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to Croatian website Vercenji List, however, the player trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and could be ready to play against England this week.

"There were questions over Sime Vrsaljko but our right-back trained normally and could be ready," they stated below an image of the player in training. "It seems that [Zlatko] Dalic has prepared a surprise for the English."

Vrsaljko had previously told reporters he would give everything to be fit in time for Wednesday's showdown.

“In the first period of extra-time, I felt real fatigue in my knee. I felt something strange in my knee and after talking with the doctor on the sideline we decided I should come off. It is not anything horrific, but it bothers me and I hope it will recuperate till the match against England,” he explained.


“Health has to be number one, but to play for the Croatian team, to play in the World Cup semi-final, I do not need to even say that I will be giving it 300% to be fit.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)