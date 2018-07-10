Lille Eyeing Move for Everton Keeper Maarten Stekelenburg This Summer

Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg could be offered a route out of Goodison Park this summer, with French side Lille reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

The 35-year-old veteran stopper must have known that chances would be limited between the sticks when the Toffees signed Jordan Pickford for £30m last summer. But he probably didn't imagine the situation being this dire.

Stekelenburg was only handed three appearances last season, and none of them came in the Premier League, with two of his outings being registered in the Europa League against Ruzomberok and Atalanta and the other against Sunderland in the League Cup.

With a year left to run on his Everton deal, the keeper might not be very keen on remaining at Goodison if it means his minutes will be limited to a similar degree.

He could consider heading to Lille during the current window as France Football are reporting that the French side want him.

The report claims that the club's sporting director Luis Campos is looking to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to compete for a place with Mike Maignan, who was at times unconvincing in goal for the side last season.

Campos is believed to be eyeing the Dutchman, who has made 58 appearances for Holland, as the ideal player to suit his ambitions for next term.

Stekelenburg has played in France before, having spent a loan spell with Monaco from Fulham during the 2014/15 season.

At the moment, it's unclear whether Everton would be willing to let him go after allowing keeper Joel Robles to leave at the end of his contract this summer.