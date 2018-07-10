Manchester United Target Hints Once Again at Potential Summer Exit From Real Madrid

Reported Manchester United target Mateo Kovacic has continued to be cagey on his Real Madrid future, refusing to confirm or deny rumours linking him with a summer move - but hinting that he would consider an exit.

The Croatia midfielder admitted last month that he could think about leaving Madrid if he was not guaranteed playing time and, asked by AS ahead of his nation's World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday whether he wanted to remain in the Spanish capital, would only reply with, 'let's see...'

The 24-year-old started just ten La Liga games last season in a disrupted campaign, coming off the bench on a further 11 occasions, being used in a midfield anchor role by Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane's sudden departure this summer may yet give Kovacic a chance to make an impression on new manager Julen Lopetegui, but his situation is unlikely to become clear until he returns to the club after the World Cup.

Kovacic's release clause stands at a whopping €500m, which no club in the world would be rich enough or wasteful enough to pay even half of, but Real would be willing to let him leave for a far more reasonable fee should an offer come in.

The Croatian has intimated his desire to leave in the past, saying last month: "I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid. If I do not play, I am not happy."

First, though, Kovacic has the small matter of a World Cup semi-final to consider, having played a part in all five of his nation's matches so far - albeit with only one start, in their final group game against Iceland.