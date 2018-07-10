New Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Ponders Replacements as Star Man Aaron Ramsey Stalls Over New Contract

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is pondering over a number of alternatives should midfielder maestro Aaron Ramsey not sign a new deal.

According to the Football London, Emery has identified three possible replacements for the Welshman, including Stephen Nzonzi, Ever Banega and Andre Gomes.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Ramsey's current deal is due to expire next summer, and it is reported the club will be ready to sell the midfielder if he doesn't put pen to paper. The club don't want a repeat of the contract situation they had with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil last January.

The 27-year-old has served the Gunners for over a decade after joining for £4.8m from hometown club Cardiff City in the summer of 2008.

The Welsh international has enjoyed a successful time at the Emirates, having made 327 appearances for the club, scoring 58 goals.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Ramsey's possible replacements know Emery all too well. Nzonzi and Banega enjoyed a very successful spell with the Spanish boss at Sevilla, as they won the Europa League three seasons in a row.

Emery has also been a keen admirer of Barcelona's Gomes for some time, monitoring the 24-year-old since his time at Valencia.

The Gunners boss has already managed to tie down key man Granit Xhaka, whilst also striking deals with Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Emery has been busy so far in the transfer window, confirming the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as he gears up for his first season in the English top flight.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea could be ready to snap up the Welsh midfielder if a deal falls through with the Gunners.