Newcastle United Fans Are Sent Into Frenzy as Unknown Player Is Pictured in Kit

July 11, 2018

Newcastle United fans believe that there might be a new signing imminent, following a tweet of a mystery player in the Magpies new home kit alongside the River Tyne.


A passer-by tweeted: “Who’s this then? Being filmed by River Tyne. New signing?” - with an image of the unidentified player attached, sending Newcastle fans into a frenzy.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of players during this summer’s transfer window already, with the likes of Kenedy set to be announced any day, but nobody can put their finger on who this unknown player could be.

Yannick Toure, the young forward joining from Young Boys, is another name being thrown about, but fans seemed to have agreed it isn’t him either.

There are also rumours that it could be an advert for the new kit, but nobody is quite sure, and there is yet to be an announcement or statement from the club itself.

Rafa Benitez guided Newcastle to a tenth placed finish in last season’s Premier League campaign, and will be looking to bolster the squad for the upcoming season and improve on their mid-table finish.

The Magpies start their season with a visit from Tottenham at St. James' Park on the opening day, where their new boys, possibly including the photographed anonymous player, could feature.

Whoever the mystery man might be, it certainly has caused some excitement amongst the Magpies fans on Twitter.

The arrival of new players, coaches and backroom staff, and kits this summer had already got fans excited, but this could be the icing on the cake for the Newcastle faithful. 

