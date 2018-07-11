REVEALED: What Tranmere Winger & Liverpool Fan Said to Loris Karius After Latest Clanger

By 90Min
July 11, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made another embarrassing blunder after his Champions League calamity on Tuesday night - this time in a in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere. 

Jurgen Klopp's side won the match 3-2, but Karius' mistake made the headlines once again in the match's aftermath. The German goalkeeper spilled Oliver Norburn's free-kick in front of Jonny Smith, who scored after the rebound.

Afterwards, Tranmere winger and Liverpool fan Ben Tollitt was spotted in camera telling to Loris Karius "you’re f*cking sh*t". 

Tollitt, who was born in Liverpool, grew up as a Reds fan and like most supporters is still furious at Karius for his costly mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Alisson and Jan Oblak this summer, but both look unlikely to join the Anfield club after the big asking prices set by Roma and Atletico Madrid. 

Whether Karius remains Liverpool's number 1 goalkeeper for the new season remains to be seen, but there will be even more pressure on him after the pre-season blunder

