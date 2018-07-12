Andy Carroll & Winston Reid Out for 3 Months After Injury Setbacks on West Ham Pre-Season Tour

West Ham stars Winston Reid and Andy Carroll will be out for a minimum of three months each after it was confirmed both players have suffered injury setbacks during the club's pre-season tour.

Centre back Reid has struggled with a knee problem and Carroll, notoriously injury prone throughout his career, will require minor ankle surgery after playing and scoring in the friendly against Winterthur on Sunday.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge told the club's website: “Andy played and scored in Sunday’s match but is still reporting some discomfort in his ankle and further scans have revealed that he requires some minor surgery to provide more strength and stability to the area.

“Winston has been suffering some swelling around the knee, following the injury that he sustained at Swansea last season, and he too is in need of explorative surgery to clean up the area. We have decided that this is the best course of action to ensure that both players have a chance of returning to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Hammers manager Manuel Pellegrini added: “We are obviously very sad to hear that Andy and Winston have suffered setbacks. This is a big blow for them and us, but we hope to see them back in action as soon as possible.





“It does mean that we have lost two players in key areas, though, and we’ll continue to work hard with the owners to make further additions to strengthen the playing squad, beyond the five new signings already confirmed.”

On a more positive note for the Irons, the club report that Manuel Lanzini is making good progress in his rehabilitation from a knee injury while Michail Antonio has taken part in full training with the rest of the squad.